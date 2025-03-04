Becky Lynch Reacts To CM Punk’s RAW Promo In Now-Deleted Social Media Post

WWE Raw opened with an intense promo from CM Punk, still fired up from the events of Elimination Chamber 2025. In a surprising moment, Punk even name-dropped Becky Lynch.

Punk, who was eliminated from the Men’s Elimination Chamber match by John Cena after a Curb Stomp from Seth Rollins, had to watch as Cena later turned heel, aligning with The Rock after Cody Rhodes rejected The Rock’s alliance offer.

During his promo, Punk didn’t hold back, taking verbal shots at both Cena and The Rock.

“Two bald frauds,” Punk called them, before taking things a step further by challenging Becky Lynch to “come get her man.”

"Becky Lynch, you better come get your man, because if I do before you do, I'm gonna put him in a wheelchair."#CMPunk #WWERAW pic.twitter.com/g0ocDVmCU5 — 𝐃𝐫𝐚𝐕𝐞𝐧 (@WrestlingCovers) March 4, 2025

The comment immediately provoked a reaction, as Rollins stormed out to confront Punk. The two erupted into an all-out brawl, forcing WWE officials to intervene as they fought around the ring. After a chaotic struggle, they were finally separated.

Lynch later responded on social media with a cryptic post on X (formerly Twitter)—one that was quickly deleted. Screenshots of the post have since surfaced online, sparking further speculation.

Rollins and Lynch are married in real life, while Punk is married to former WWE Superstar AJ Lee. Given the tensions on-screen, the feud between Punk and Rollins appears to be escalating in a deeply personal direction.