Becky Lynch Reacts To Her Appearance On Showtime’s “Billions”, Cast and Crew Praise Her

Following her appearance on Showtime’s “Billions” on Sunday night, Becky Lynch took to Twitter to comment on her experience on the show. She tweeted,

I can’t tell you how much I enjoyed filming @SHO_Billions and working with such an incredible and talented cast and crew. #BeckyBillions pic.twitter.com/mhkoqGM0sW — The Man (@BeckyLynchWWE) May 4, 2020

Also, the cast and crew of the show took to Twitter to praise her work. You can check out their tweets below:

There she is The FUCKING MAN! @BeckyLynchWWE just killing it. We all kind of lost our minds at how kick ass she was. Also, getting the word KayFabe on Billions really feels good. — Brian Koppelman (@briankoppelman) May 4, 2020

You were fantastic. So f***ing on point. And it was great to launch the season with you. Thanks, Champ. #Billions @SHO_Billions @BeckyLynchWWE https://t.co/8aZC2Uonh1 — Kelly AuCoin (@KellyAuCoin77) May 4, 2020

Ladies and gentlemen… THE MAN! Funny as hell, awesome one set, and great to work with. She nailed it. Great to meet you @BeckyLynchWWE Thanks for coming to play!#Billions @SHO_Billions pic.twitter.com/EGN0rJYuIw — Kelly AuCoin (@KellyAuCoin77) May 4, 2020

This was 💯 as cool to watch in real life as it is watching it now. And she did it SO MANY TIMES! @SHO_Billions @BeckyLynchWWE — Sarah Stiles (@Lulubellestiles) May 4, 2020