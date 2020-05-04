Becky Lynch Reacts To Her Appearance On Showtime’s “Billions”, Cast and Crew Praise Her

By
PWMania.com Staff
-

Following her appearance on Showtime’s “Billions” on Sunday night, Becky Lynch took to Twitter to comment on her experience on the show. She tweeted,

Also, the cast and crew of the show took to Twitter to praise her work. You can check out their tweets below:

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR