Becky Lynch Reacts to Her High Spot From WarGames Match at Survivor Series 2022

Becky Lynch jumped off the top of the cage and used a legdrop to put Io Sky and Dakota Kai through a table during the women’s War Games match at WWE Survivor Series 2022. Lynch commented on the spot during a press conference following the event.

“My ass hurts, but other than that, I feel great. [laughs] I won, that’s always nice. I really like winning. My thing is, I always want to come back better than ever, and I feel like when I came back from having a child, I came back better than ever. Tonight was no different, and I feel like we tore the house down.”

Asked about jumping off the top of the cage, Lynch commented, “Lads, I was terrified [laughs]. No, I wasn’t terrified in the moment. I was terrified getting up there in practice today, I climbed up, I wanted to see the height of it. My palms were sweaty, knees weak, arms spaghetti. No vomit on my sweater already. When you have the energy of the crowd, I feel like anything is possible. It’s the people that let you feel like you’re a superhero and make you feel like a superhero, so then you become a superhero. God bless Dakota Kai and IYO SKY, I’m sure they’re feeling a lot worse than I am.”

You can watch the complete press conference below:



(h/t to Jeremy Lambert for transcription)