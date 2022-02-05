Becky Lynch Reacts To Ronda Rousey’s WrestleMania 38 Decision

RAW Women’s Champion Becky Lynch took to Twitter after this week’s SmackDown and reacted to Ronda Rousey’s WrestleMania 38 announcement.

As noted, SmackDown saw Rousey make her first blue brand appearance, interrupting SmackDown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair and Sonya Deville. The segment led to Rousey picking Flair for her WrestleMania opponent, and then applying the armbar to Deville as Flair looked on.

Lynch sent a message to Rousey after the show and said she made a smart choice going for the appetizer first.

“Smart choice, Ronnie. Go for the gazpacho,” Lynch wrote.

It’s believed that Lynch vs. Rousey will take place at some point, but some believe WWE will try and save the match for WrestleMania 39 from Hollywood.

Lynch is scheduled to defend her title against WWE Hall of Famer Lita on Saturday, February 19 at WWE Elimination Chamber in Saudi Arabia. She is rumored to defend against Bianca Belair at WrestleMania 38, but nothing is official.

Stay tuned for more. You can see Becky’s full tweet below: