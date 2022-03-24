Becky Lynch Responds To Trish Stratus Video Plugging Her Appearance At WWE Live Events

RAW Women’s Champion Becky Lynch has issued a warning to WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus ahead of weekend live events in Canada.

Stratus took to Twitter this week and posted a video to plug her guest host appearance at Saturday’s live event in Kitchener, Ontario, Canada and Toronto, Ontario. She mentioned being excited to exchange words with Lynch.

“What’s up everybody? I am super excited to be hosting WWE’s live events this weekend,” Stratus said. “I will be in Kitchener on Saturday, Toronto on Sunday. I’m excited to, like, exchange words with Becky Lynch, for example, and tell her how I feel about how she spoke about my girl Lita, see Canada’s favorite Superstar Kevin Owens, of course, and maybe I’ll take a selfie with Austin Theory and make them look good for once. See ya there!”

Lynch responded to Trish’s video and set up a potential angle between the two for the fans in Kitchener and Toronto, noting that she was always more of a Lita fan.

“I was always more of a Lita fan…. And I still ended her. You don’t want to have words with me Trish,” Lynch wrote.

Lita returned to the ring earlier this year for the Women’s Royal Rumble Match, and then began a feud with Lynch on RAW. That feud ended with Lynch retaining her title over Lita at WWE Elimination Chamber in Saudi Arabia on February 19.

Stratus and Lynch briefly competed against each other, but didn’t actually lock up, back on the August 5, 2019 RAW as Lynch and current SmackDown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair defeated Stratus and Natalya by DQ, just days before Flair defeated Stratus at WWE SummerSlam.

Saturday’s WWE live event in Kitchener will take place at the Kitchener Memorial Auditorium, while Sunday’s show in Toronto is scheduled for the Coca-Cola Coliseum. Trish will be the special guest host for both shows. Tickets are available via Ticketmaster, or at the links seen below in Trish’s tweet.

Lynch is advertised to defend against Rhea Ripley at the Kitchener show. Other matches advertised for Saturday include WWE United States Champion Finn Balor defending against Damian Priest, plus Alpha Academy vs. The Street Profits vs. Seth Rollins and Kevin Owens in a #1 Contender’s Triple Threat. The listing for the Toronto show seems a bit dated as matches advertised include Lynch defending against Ripley and Bianca Belair in a Triple Threat, plus Rollins vs. RAW Tag Team Champion Riddle vs. the injured Bobby Lashley for the WWE Title, which is currently held by Brock Lesnar, who is not booked for the show.