Becky Lynch Returns to WWE and Revealed as 5th Member of Team Bianca (Video)

Becky Lynch has made her way back to WWE and is scheduled to compete inside War Games.

Despite starting 11 minutes late because of coverage of college football, tonight’s Survivor Series go-home edition of WWE SmackDown on FOX began with Team Damage CTRL in the ring challenging Team Belair to their War Games fifth member reveal. The RAW Women’s Champion Bianca Belair, RAW Women’s Champion Alexa Bliss, Asuka, and Mia Yim came out to reveal that Becky Lynch would be the fifth and final member of their team.

A physical altercation broke out between the two teams during the segment. Both Lynch and Bayley were left alone in the ring, but Lynch hit Bayley with an Exploder suplex, which caused Bayley to flee the ring. Ripley then entered and began to taunt Lynch, but Lynch eventually backed off before a fight could break out.

Now, Team Belair will compete against Team Damage CTRL, which consists of WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions IYO SKY and Dakota Kai, as well as Bayley, Ripley, and Nikki Cross. As a result of Ripley’s victory over Asuka on this week’s RAW, Team Damage CTRL now has the advantage in terms of the number of players in the War Games.

Since the RAW episode that followed SummerSlam on August 1, Lynch has been away from WWE TV while she recovered from a shoulder injury that required surgery. This occurred two nights after she had been defeated by Belair at the SummerSlam tournament. Before leaving the ring, Lynch made it appear as though she had turned babyface by standing with Belair to face off with Damage CTRL.

Click here for complete SmackDown results. You can watch footage of Lynch’s return below: