Becky Lynch Reveals How She Came Up With Her Ring Name and More

During a recent interview with Sports Illustrated, Becky Lynch commented on coming up with the “Becky Lynch” ring name, and more. You can check out some highlights from the interview below:

On how she considered using her real last name, Quin, as part of her ring name: “When I was coming up with my name in WWE, I came up with a bunch of mad Irish names that I thought were cool. Since my last name is Quin, I tried to get that in there as a first name. Quin Chulainn was one, and that was based off the mythological person from Irish mythology. Cú Chulainn is a badass character in Irish mythology.”

On how WWE wanted her to have a name that was associated with her real name, Rebecca: “They wanted a name associated with my own name, like Rebecca. So I became Becky, and two of the names that came back to me were Becky Lynch and something like Madeleine. I was like, ‘I didn’t even submit that, I don’t know how it got in there.’ It made me think of that TV show Madeleine. Anyway, I said no to that, and the other name that came back was Robin Daly. I actually did like that, but I thought it would be better to have a part of my own name in there, so Becky Lynch it was.”