Becky Lynch Reveals Pitch She Made For WWE WrestleMania 36

During an appearance on The Bella Twins’ podcast, Becky Lynch talked about getting pregnant around the time of WrestleMania 36 and the process of a new champion being crowned:

“So I knew like okay, I want to try and have a baby before 35, and then I met Colby, and I was like, well, perfect, this is my person. And so this was always the plan because originally I was like, okay, well, I’ll wait until I’m done wrestling, and then I’ll have a family. But then I started thinking wait, well, wait, why do I have to do that? Guys don’t have to do that. Hell, I’ll just do it whenever the time feels right. So we started trying and I just thought it would take a long time and it didn’t. We were super lucky. It happened before I would have expected and I was still the champ at the time which, actually thought that I was going to lose the title at WrestleMania, which I also pitched but that’s neither here nor there. But you know, plans change.”

“It was like ah, fric, is there a way that she can just beat me real quick? Colby’s like, ‘No, no, you’re not, no.’ So then we talked a lot and decided well, okay, what if there’s a tournament for the number one contendership so the people, they don’t know that they’re actually gonna be competing for the title. And then, right as they go to have that last match, whoever gets there, at the end, then I tell them, well actually, this is for the title. But Money In The Bank was happening at the same time, so it was too confusing to merge the two, so they just decided they would do the Money in the Bank Ladder Match and have that as the title match, essentially, but without them knowing.”