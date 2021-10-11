Becky Lynch Reveals She Was Told That She’d Be Returning To WWE As A Heel

During an appearance on Ryan Satin’s Out of Character podcast, Becky Lynch talked about her return to WWE at the 2021 Summerslam PPV:

“You’re always thinking, ‘What would be cool, what would be interesting, what would get under people’s skin?’ I was always thinking of what it would be like, what would my comeback be like, what would I do when I came back. Vince [McMahon] is never going to want me as a heel, so what does this new babyface look like? Then they told me I was going to be a heel.”

“It was very last minute. Very last minutes. It’s so hard, especially when you’ve been a babyface for so long and the crowd likes you and are endeared to you and you’ve gone away and they’ve seen some of the stuff I went through and the year. I’m a new mom and I’m coming back and they are excited and there’s this girl who has been doing awesome and it’s a great rivalry and we like both of these guys. How do we make them not like one of them? She’s a company girl, let’s do this quick. I know a lot of people were upset, ‘Oh, if they were going to do this, they should’ve had a long match.’ Well, if we had a long match and I beat her, then I just beat her. That’s no good for her. If she’s robbed and we take something from her and she doesn’t expect it, then we want to see her succeed. We don’t want the person with (the title) to have it anymore, we want (the other person) to succeed. I think we’re doing just fine. ‘I don’t like Becky as a heel, she’s so annoying.’ What? Okay. I think that’s the point bro. ‘Why would they do this to Bianca, I want her to win.’ Yeah, good. This is what we want. I think we’re doing a good job with it. I’m having fun with it. It’s trial and error, see what works, see what doesn’t. The last time, I was the underdog overcoming the top guy and people wanted to cheer me so there was no point in trying to get them to boo me. Now, I’m the top guy talking down to everybody and I’ve reached the mountain top. People want to see me be overturned, eventually.”