Becky Lynch Reveals She’s Pushed For A WWE Stadium PLE In Ireland

Since joining the company a few years ago and now serving as CEO, Nick Khan has pushed for the company to offer premium live events in special areas as well as host more stadium shows.

Following the COVID-19 outbreak, key events such as WrestleMania, SummerSlam, and the Royal Rumble were held in stadiums. They did Clash at the Castle in the UK at a stadium last year, and this year’s SummerSlam event will be held at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan in August.

They’ve also staged PLEs in niche markets including Puerto Rico this month with Backlash and Money in the Bank in London this July.

Becky Lynch stated on My Love Letter to Wrestling with Mark Andrews that she wishes to bring a stadium show to Ireland and encouraged WWE to do so.

She said, “We were just talking about that. Yes, I gave the venue and all, they already asked, we can have one. I don’t know that we have the population to sustain it, but I think when you have the UK and Europe so close, absolutely,” Lynch stated.

