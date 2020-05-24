Becky Lynch Reveals Why Passing The Title To Asuka Meant So Much, Her WWE Future

During a new interview with Sports Illustrated, Becky Lynch commented on why passing the title to Asuka meant so much to her, her future plans with WWE, and more. You can check out the highlights from the interview below:

On passing the title to Asuka: “Passing that championship onto Asuka meant a lot. She really, really deserves it. And another element that people missed, because it’s not really advertised, is that she’s a working mom. She’s proven that you can do it all. You can be a badass and go off and have a family, you can come in and still kick more ass, have a YouTube show, and be entertaining as all hell. The fact that she was the person to take that title from me meant a lot to me.”

On Asuka being a hard worker: “I’ve had some of my favorite matches with her. Asuka’s cool, she’s so good and she’s a hard worker. She wants to give back and she’s not selfish. Around March of 2019, she was kind of robbed a little bit of her title. I was glad this time she was able to get it back.”

On her plans to stay involved with WWE: “The WWE is my family, my actual family. I will always stay involved.”