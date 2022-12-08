Becky Lynch Says She Doesn’t Feel 100% Despite Being Back, Reveals WarGames Mindset

Becky Lynch recently spoke with The Verge for an interview covering all things pro wrestling and WWE.

During the discussion, “The Man” spoke about not feeling 100-percent yet but how it feels good to be in front of fans again. Additionally, she talked about her mindset heading into the Women’s WarGames match at WWE Survivor Series 2022.

Featured below are some of the highlights from the interview.

On how it was amazing to be back in front of fans but admits that her shoulder is still not feeling 100%: “It felt amazing to be out in front of the crowd again and how electric that was, in such a wild capacity as WarGames. That’s a match that I’ve never done before and it’s a very daunting match. You’ve got two rings, you’ve got a giant cage and anything goes. Truth be told, my shoulder still isn’t feeling right. So to say I was nervous is probably a bit of an understatement. But once you get out there, once you get in front of the crowd and you feel that energy, then you forget everything else. There’s not another feeling like it.”

On having the mindset that she couldn’t half-ass anything in WarGames: “It was both terrifying and painful. Even with the nerves, I was like: “I want something that people can remember from this match”. If I come back then I’ve got to put my body on the line and I can’t half-ass it because then I’m not The Man and I’m not the Becky Lynch that people paid to see. I had in my head that I wanted to flatten somebody, flatten some fools with the leg drop through the table. When the opportunity came up and it was time to go, well, then there’s nothing left to do but do it. You can see even when I’m up there there’s a moment of hesitation where I have a moment with myself. When I landed, of course it was painful, although I think it might have been a little bit more painful for Dakota Kai.”

Check out the complete Becky Lynch interview at VergeMagazine.co.uk.