Becky Lynch Says She Wasn’t Fan Of Logan Paul Before WWE, Doesn’t Like His Special Schedule

“The Man” has never been one to bite her tongue.

Becky Lynch recently appeared on E! The Rundown for an interview promoting WrestleMania Goes Hollywood this weekend in Inglewood, CA.

During the discussion, “Big Time Becks” spoke about Logan Paul only wrestling on major shows for WWE, and how she isn’t overly fond with that business arrangement.

Featured below are some of the highlights.

On whether she was a fan of Logan Paul before he joined WWE: “God No. No. I didn’t know who these Paul brothers were until they started doing boxing and I was like, why do people love these people?”

On admitting that she doesn’t love that Logan Paul only gets to wrestle the big shows when she and everyone else puts in the work 52 weeks a year: “I don’t love it. What’s he doing, two or three matches a year. I work 52 weeks a year. I take my baby on the road. You know how troubling that is. You know the effort that takes. To do that 52 weeks a year because I love this and because we have to make the towns and the fans come to see us every single week, three, four, five times a week. We make the towns and do that. To come in and just get the big matches and big stadiums when you haven’t put in the work. I don’t love that.”

Check out more from the E! The Rundown interview with Becky Lynch via the Instagram post embedded below. H/T to Fightful.com for transcribing the above quotes.