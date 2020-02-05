Becky Lynch Says She’s The G.O.A.T., WWE Stars Visit Civil Rights Museum, WWE Stock

– Below is new video of The Bump co-host Evan T. Mack recently visiting the Mississippi Civil Rights Museum in Jackson, MS with The Street Profits, Ricochet, Byron Saxton and others. This segment was filmed back in mid-January, but aired on WWE’s The Bump earlier today, kicking off Black History Month.

– WWE stock was up 3.46% today, closing at $49.00 per share after opening at $47.75. Today’s high was $49.37 and the low was $47.72. Stock is currently trading at $48.27 in after-hours trading, down 1.49%. Stock has been going back up this week since tanking last Friday after WWE announced the departures of Co-Presidents Michelle Wilson and George Barrios, resulting in WWE losing $1 billion in market value. Tomorrow could be an interesting day for the stock as WWE reports its 4th quarter and full-year 2019 earnings.

– RAW Women’s Champion Becky Lynch looks to be calling herself the “GOAT” more than she is “The Man” these days. As seen below, Lynch took to Twitter this evening and said she’s the “GOAT” in a business filled with noise and bloat.

“In a business filled with noise and bloat. You, ladies and gentlemen, are looking at the #GOAT,” she wrote.

Lynch will defend her title in a Royal Rumble rematch on next Monday’s RAW against WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion Asuka. You can see Becky’s tweet below, along with a similar tweet from her birthday last week:

In a business filled with noise and bloat. You, ladies and gentlemen, are looking at the #GOAT pic.twitter.com/0nlyy8fpBk — The Man (@BeckyLynchWWE) February 5, 2020