Becky Lynch Says WWE Women’s Division Is In Good Hands With Rhea Ripley

Becky Lynch spoke with ESPN after the WrestleMania Goes Hollywood two-night premium live event at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. for an interview.

During the discussion, “The Man” spoke about how her time is going to come one of these days, and how she feels the WWE women’s division is in good hands with the new SmackDown Women’s Champion Rhea Ripley.

Featured below are some of the highlights from the interview where she weighs in on this subject with her thoughts.

On how she cannot wait to take the title from the Judgment Day member: “She is the champion. She is one of the greatest female wrestlers I’ve ever seen in my entire life. She’s a natural, she’s a star. She is mesmerizing to watch. She’s the future of the wrestling business, I think. But I can’t wait to beat her for that title one day.”

On with all jokes aside, how the division needed a fresh coat of paint, and that Ripley will be the future for a long time: “My time is gonna come here one of these days, but Rhea has a lot of time left. I’m very excited [about] what she is going to do for the women’s division on SmackDown. I think it needs a fresh coat of paint, and I couldn’t think of a better fresh coat of paint than Rhea Ripley.”

Check out the complete Becky Lynch interview via the YouTube player embedded below. H/T to Fightful.com for transcribing the above quotes.