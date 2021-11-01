Becky Lynch Sends Message To Bianca Belair Ahead Of WWE RAW Title Match

Becky Lynch will defend the WWE Raw Women’s Title on tonight’s episode of Raw against Bianca Belair.

At SummerSlam, Lynch beat Belair after replacing Sasha Banks to win the SmackDown Women’s Title. Fast forward to Crown Jewel, Lynch retained the title over Belair and Sasha Banks in a triple threat match.

Lynch is now the Raw Women’s Champion after her title exchange segment with Charlotte Flair, who is now the SmackDown Women’s Champion. Lynch sent this warning to Belair on Twitter:

“Beat you at #SummerSlam. Beat you at #CrownJewel. Don’t know what this “shut up or run up” thing is about, I’ve been winning. Better bring all you have…But even that won’t be enough.”