Becky Lynch Set For Public Appearance Amid WWE Hiatus

Becky Lynch is scheduled to make an appearance in the near future while taking a break from wrestling.

Lynch ended her WWE career earlier this year, dropping the Women’s World Title to Liv Morgan at the King and Queen of the Ring PLE, just before her contract with the company expired on June 1st. She then lost a second time to Morgan on Raw two nights later in a steel cage.

Lynch is expected to return at some point, though she is unlikely to do so soon because her leave is believed to be extended. As previously reported by WrestleVotes, Lynch’s name remains on the weekly talent roster.

Lynch, real name Rebecca Quin, is scheduled to appear at the Vulture Festival on November 17th at 7 p.m. in Hollywood, California. The promotional materials state the following:

“WWE Superstar, trailblazer, and New York Times best-selling author Rebecca Quin will join us for a conversation about her recent memoir Becky Lynch: The Man: Not Your Average Average Girl. We’ll look back on her legendary career — from her early days grinding on the road to being in the first ever women’s match to main event WrestleMania — and just maybe get a glimpse at what The Man has in store for us next.”

General admission tickets are $40, while Vulture Plus tickets are $52.