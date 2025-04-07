Becky Lynch Set For Special Appearance Amid WWE Hiatus

Becky Lynch is stepping back into the spotlight—though not quite in the ring just yet. It was announced that Lynch will appear as the special guest monologist for The Ultimate Improv Show on April 11th, continuing her foray into entertainment outside of WWE.

Lynch has been on hiatus from WWE television since May 2024, choosing to pursue Hollywood projects while still remaining under contract with the company. Though she hasn’t competed in nearly a year, the belief remains that “The Man” will return to WWE programming at some point in 2025.

Last month, Lynch’s husband Seth Rollins addressed her WWE future during an interview with Front Office Sports, reassuring fans that her in-ring days are far from over.

“I don’t think we’ve seen the last of her in a WWE ring, but when the timing is right, she’ll be back,” Rollins said. “I know the fans are looking forward to it. I’ll be excited about it as well. But I’m not exactly sure what the timing is on that.”

With this latest public appearance set for next week, fans may get a better sense of Lynch’s current mindset and perhaps a tease of what’s next. While no official WWE return date has been announced, anticipation continues to build for one of the most influential female superstars of the modern era.