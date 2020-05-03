Becky Lynch Set To Be In Upcoming Marvel Movie

Former Variety writer and the host of Netflix’s The Call Sheet, Kris Tapley, sent out a tweet on Saturday revealing that WWE Superstar Becky Lynch will be appearing in an upcoming Marvel movie.

Lynch will also be appearing on Showtime’s “Billions”. The show will have its season five premiere on Sunday at 9PM EST. Tapley said,

“Becky Lynch grabbing Hollywood’s eye. (Psst: She’s also in a certain upcoming Marvel movie…)”