Becky Lynch Talks About Ronda Rousey & Shayna Baszler

RAW Women’s Champion Becky Lynch appeared at Tuesday’s WrestleMania 37 press conference at SoFi Stadium & Hollywood Park in Inglewood, California, and was asked about Ronda Rousey possibly returning to WWE soon, and if she thinks she will be back in time for WrestleMania in 2021.

“I don’t know. I don’t know, we haven’t seen her. She’s been off in her corner, doing whatever she is. I think she tried to cut off her own finger to avoid facing me. Is that what happened? I heard that’s what happened. So, I don’t know. We’ll see,” Becky said.

Lynch was referring to Rousey suffering a nasty finger injury during filming for FOX’s 911.

Lynch was also asked about Shayna Baszler’s bloody bite on Monday’s RAW, and her thoughts on her rumored WrestleMania 36 opponent.

“I just whipped myself with my own pony tail, that’s more dangerous than Shayna Baszler,” Lynch joked. “Um, yeah, my thoughts on her? She’s tough. She’s tough, she did a lot for women in MMA. I don’t think she gets nearly enough credit for what she’s done in that. She’s been in NXT making a name for herself in the past few years, but last night she wanted to make a name for herself against me. If she wanted an opportunity all she h ad to do was ask, she didn’t have to take a chunk out of the back of my neck. But if that’s the way it’s going to be, well then that’s the way it’s going to be. She can fight dirty, I can fight a lot dirtier.”

Below is the full clip of Becky talking to the media on Tuesday, courtesy of PWS