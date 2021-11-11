Becky Lynch Talks Charlotte Flair And If They Are Still Friends

RAW Women’s Champion Becky Lynch has discussed the recent backstage incident with SmackDown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair, and their relationship.

As we’ve noted, the October 22 edition of SmackDown on FOX saw Flair and Lynch participate in a championship exchange segment, moderated by Sonya Deville, where they switched titles due to the WWE Draft. Tension between the two reportedly led to an off-script moment in the segment, which caused a backstage confrontation between Flair and Lynch.

Lynch recently appeared on the Sports Illustrated Media Podcast with Jimmy Traina, and was asked about the incident, and asked for backstage details.

“I don’t know, man,” Lynch said. “We don’t talk anymore. We don’t talk. So all I’ll say is the locker room needs a hero sometimes. And sometimes somebody’s gotta be a hero. I’m all right being that hero. That’s what I’ll say on that matter.”

Lynch was then asked if having real-life h eat with an opponent makes things more difficult.

“Oh, 100% more difficult,” Lynch responded. “Yeah, yeah, yeah. That’s the thing. When you’ve got two people that are wanting to work together to make magic, then you make magic. Sometimes when there’s hostility, when you can’t trust the person, then you never know what’s going to happen. You always have to be on guard. It’s like a game of chess. You have to be thinking two steps, three steps, four steps ahead. What are they gonna do? How am I gonna handle it? If they do this, if they do that, whatever.

“This business is built on trust and working together that’s the art of it. That’s the beauty of it. If I make you look good, you make me look good. It’s an art. It’s a beautiful art, it’s an art I love more than anything. If people don’t know how to make that art, then it becomes difficult. It becomes tricky and you never really get the full potential. But there’s intrigue there, too, because we never know, was this meant to happen? Was that not meant to happen? What’s gonna go down? There’s interest in both ways. One way, it’s the beautiful pure art of pro wrestling. The other way is a bit of a s— show. So we’ll see what happens.”

Lynch was also asked if she trusts Flair.

“No,” she responded.

Traina then asked if things are difficult between Lynch and Flair right now.

“Yes,” Lynch responded.

Traina continued and asked if Flair and Lynch were friends, but are now no longer friends.

“We used to be best friends,” Lynch stated.

Flair and Lynch will do battle in a non-title champion vs. champion match at the WWE Survivor Series pay-per-view on November 21.

You can listen to the full interview with Lynch below: