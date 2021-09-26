Becky Lynch Talks How Having Her Daughter Helped Her Deal With Body Issues

Becky Lynch spoke with Muscle and Fitness about how having a child has helped her deal with the body issues she’s had:

“I just feel like I appreciate my body more. I go, ‘Well, you know what? I’ve created a life … this is great … this is great.’ I don’t really care how it looks any more, you know what I mean? If that makes sense? I’ve always had body issues, and I was always self-conscious about, you know, whether it’s showing my stomach off… and now I’m just real proud of the function of it, of everything it can do. So, I don’t know if it’s a mental thing that just turns into a physical thing. If that makes any sense?”

Lynch will defend the SmackDown Women’s Title against Bianca Belair at Sunday’s WWE Extreme Rules PPV.