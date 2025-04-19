Becky Lynch Teased For Major WrestleMania Angle Amid WWE Return Reports

Becky Lynch, one of WWE’s most iconic Superstars of the modern era, appears to be on the verge of a highly anticipated return to television, according to a new report from PWInsider.com.

Lynch, who was spotted at the WWE Hall of Fame ceremony on Friday night, has not been seen on WWE programming since May 2024. She took time off to explore acting opportunities in Hollywood, though she has remained under WWE contract throughout her hiatus.

Sources told PWInsider that “the belief among those we’ve heard from this week is that she’s back very soon on television, perhaps as soon as a big angle at WrestleMania this weekend.”

Adding fuel to the speculation, Lynch recently appeared at a comedy show where she claimed she is “not wrestling anymore.” However, insiders widely regard that comment as either misdirection or a tease—possibly part of a larger storyline strategy designed to heighten the surprise factor of her eventual return.

With WrestleMania 41 unfolding this weekend in Las Vegas, fans are on high alert for an unannounced appearance from The Man—one that could potentially set the stage for a major post-Mania storyline or feud.

Lynch’s return would add even more firepower to an already stacked WrestleMania card and the women’s division, which continues to evolve with fresh talent and marquee matches across both nights of the event.