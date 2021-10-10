Becky Lynch Teases A Match Against WWE Hall of Famer

WWE Smackdown women’s champion Becky Lynch, who has a title match scheduled for the Crown Jewel PPV event against Bianca Belair and Sasha Banks, has also teased a potential dream match with a WWE Hall of Famer.

Lita responded to a tweet in regards to possibly having one more match and asked fans about an opponent. Becky replied and said “I’ll send you off with a bad arm if you like.” Lita replied to Becky by saying “well, if you happen to find yourself in the neighborhood tomorrow…” Lita’s current location on Twitter is listed as San Francisco, CA which is also the city that will be hosting the October 11th 2021 edition of RAW.

I’ll send you off with a bad arm if you like. — The Man (@BeckyLynchWWE) October 10, 2021