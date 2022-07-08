Becky Lynch Thanks Paige Following Her WWE Departure

As PWMania.com previously reported, Paige’s WWE contract has officially come to an end.

Becky Lynch took to Twitter and thanked the former WWE Divas Champion, writing, “I met Saraya when she was only 13 years old. Even then you could tell that she was going to be a star. Before she could legally drink in America, she had changed the game completely and forever. #thankyoupaige”

