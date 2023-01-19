Becky Lynch to Appear on The Kelly Clarkson Show Next Week, Photos From Taping

Becky Lynch will be on The Kelly Clarkson Show next week.

Lynch posted on Instagram today that she was in Universal City, California, filming an interview with Clarkson. Her set photo is shown below.

Lynch’s interview will air on Friday, January 27, to promote the WWE Royal Rumble, which takes place on January 28. The episode will also include singers Seal and Ava Max. The Kelly Clarkson Show is available in syndication; check your local listings for more information.

Chelsey Goodan, a writer who accompanied Lynch to the Universal Studios Back Lot for the taping, posted a few more photos. “Backstage in the green room today with the glorious @beckylynchwwe at the @kellyclarksonshow. So much fun seeing my friend shine on the show with her clever wit and wonderfulness!! You can watch the episode next week!,” she captioned the Instagram post.

During Monday’s RAW 30th Anniversary special, Lynch is set to wrestle Bayley in a Steel Cage match.

You can check out the related Instagram posts below: