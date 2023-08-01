Becky Lynch vs. Trish Stratus With Zoey Stark Banned From Ringside Announced

You can officially pencil in a big featured match for WWE Monday Night Raw in two weeks time.

During this week’s WWE SummerSlam 2023 “go-home” episode of WWE Monday Night Raw, Becky Lynch tried to have her earned rematch against Trish Stratus.

Despite Adam Pearce stopping Trish from attempting to weasel her way out of the commitment by revealing that she has been medically cleared since her nose injury, she and Zoey Stark double-teamed Lynch and no match actually took place.

Later in the show, Pearce confronted Trish and Zoey backstage and informed her that on WWE Monday Night Raw in two weeks, Trish Stratus and Becky Lynch will go one-on-one, with Zoey Stark banned from ringside.

