Becky Lynch Wants To Win WWE Money In The Bank Briefcase

Becky Lynch has accomplished a lot in WWE.

But she wants to accomplish more.

“The Man” recently appeared as a guest on the “My Love Letter To Wrestling” podcast for an in-depth interview, during which she expressed her desire to capture the Money In The Bank briefcase before her WWE career is said-and-done.

“I do want to win the Money in the Bank briefcase before it’s all said and done, and also wrestle Beth Phoenix,” Lynch said. “I’ve been trying to get her for years. She’s been dodging me.Every single Money in the Bank match I’ve been in, I’ve always been the second last person. We’re talking four Money in the Bank madder match, I’ve been the second last person.”

She also made it clear that she, nor anyone else in WWE should even bother trying to top Seth Rollins for the best Money In The Bank briefcase cash-in.

“I don’t think anyone can and I don’t think there’s a point in trying,” she stated. “That’s going to go down as the greatest cash in in history, and I’m quite alright to let him have that one. Maybe I can come fairly close.”

Check out the complete interview at Apple.com. H/T to Fightful.com for transcribing the above quotes.