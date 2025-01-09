Becky Lynch Working On A “Top-Secret” Project

Becky Lynch’s absence from the Raw on Netflix premiere sparked speculation, but according to Fightful Select, WWE never had plans for her to return during the show. Despite her absence from WWE programming since May 2024, Lynch remains under contract with the company and is expected to make her return to television at some point. Her hiatus has been filled with significant Hollywood ventures, including her previously announced role in the upcoming Star Trek: Starfleet Academy series.

Seth Rollins, Lynch’s husband, shed more light on her busy schedule during a recent appearance on Insight With Chris Van Vliet. He revealed that Lynch has been working on multiple projects, including one still under wraps:

“My wife loves acting. She’s way better at it than I am. She’s got awesome stuff coming out. Obviously, she’s announced her bit on Star Trek. I think that comes maybe next year. She’s got another secret thing that I’m not allowed to talk about that will be coming out sooner than that. You know, people have been like, ‘Oh, she’s been on hiatus taking a break.’ She has not been taking a break. She has been working her tail off. She has been hustling.”

Rollins explained that the couple has been traveling extensively for Lynch’s projects, spending significant time on location shoots:

“We’ve been living all over the place for what she’s been doing. The shoots have been in different locations, so we’ve been bouncing around. Spent like, a month in Toronto, I think, for the Star Trek thing. We spent a month or two out on the East Coast earlier this year as well… late last year as well for the other thing. The top-secret thing I’m not supposed to talk about, but yeah, she’s been super busy. That’s her deal.”

Lynch’s return to WWE remains highly anticipated, but it’s clear her time away has been anything but idle, as she continues to expand her career into new horizons.

You can check out the complete interview below:



