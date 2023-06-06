Becky Lynch, Zoey Stark Qualify For 2023 WWE Women’s Money In The Bank Match

You can officially pencil in two new competitors for this year’s Women’s Money In The Bank match.

During this week’s episode of Monday Night Raw, two more Superstars won qualifying matches to solidify their spots in the 2023 Women’s Money In The Bank ladder match.

Joining Zelina Vega in the Women’s Money In The Bank ladder match will be Becky Lynch, who defeated Sonya Deville, as well as Zoey Stark, who bested Natalya.

WWE Money In The Bank 2023 takes place on July 1 at the O2 Arena in London, England. Make sure to join us here at PWMania.com on 7/1 for live results coverage of the show.