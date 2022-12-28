Becky Lynch’s Ex-Boyfriend Speaks Out About Her Real-Life Heat With Charlotte Flair

Becky Lynch’s ex-boyfriend Jeff Dye commented on her real-life heat with Charlotte Flair during an appearance on the Wrestling with Freddie podcast.

He said, “I hope I’m not sharing too much here, but they would take it really personal. Like when her and Charlotte were feuding, I would listen to her be like, ‘I can’t believe Charlotte’s actually getting mad at me.’ I was like, ‘You guys do know this is a storyline, right? You guys don’t have to actually be upset with each other for this to work.’”

“I think it’s like comedy or showbusiness or maybe even if you work at a warehouse or you work at Target or you work at Best Buy, you get competitive. You want the promotion or you want the raise or you want some position, and so that’s just part of it for them. Charlotte had a difficult time that Becky was starting to become the face of the female wrestling thing. I guess it wasn’t surprising. It didn’t change my perspective, but it was interesting to see how much they genuinely, when you’re struggling on the roster, it affects their personal life.”

You can check out the complete podcast below: