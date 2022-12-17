Becky Lynch’s First Singles Match Since SummerSlam Set For WWE RAW, Updated Card

Becky Lynch will face Bayley on Monday’s RAW in her first singles match since WWE SummerSlam.

Bayley and Lynch have been feuding since Bayley returned with Damage CTRL at WWE SummerSlam in late July, just before Lynch was injured in the shoulder. Lynch returned to WWE Survivor Series last month to help her team defeat Team Damage CTRL in War Games. Then, on December 5 RAW, Bayley cost Lynch a Triple Threat match against Nikki Cross and winner Alexa Bliss. The winner was supposed to face Bayley on this week’s RAW to determine who would be the new #1 contender to RAW Women’s Champion Bianca Belair. Lynch attacked WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Dakota Kai and IYO SKY during Bliss vs. Bayley on Monday’s RAW, resulting in Bliss winning and earning a future title shot from Belair.

Lynch has only wrestled twice since recovering from a shoulder injury in November. On November 26, she worked the War Games match at Survivor Series, followed by the Triple Threat with Cross and Bliss on December 5 RAW. Unless she works weekend live events, Monday’s RAW match with Bayley will be her third match since losing to Belair at SummerSlam.

The following is the updated lineup for Monday’s RAW from Des Moines, Iowa’s Wells Fargo Arena:

* Becky Lynch vs. Bayley

* Winner Takes All Ladder Match: The Miz vs. Dexter Lumis with two bags of money up for grabs