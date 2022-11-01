Becky Lynch’s Role in “Young Rock,” News on the First Two Episodes of Season 3

Becky Lynch will appear in season three of NBC’s comedy “Young Rock,” which is based on the life of WWE legend Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson.

Lynch, who goes by the stage name Rebecca Quinn, will play rock star Cyndi Lauper in the season 3 premiere of Young Rock, which airs this Friday night at 8:30 p.m. ET on NBC.

It will be interesting to see if Lynch returns to Young Rock for season 3 because Lauper was mentioned as a possible recurring character when the show was being cast.

The season 3 premiere episode is titled “The People Need You.” The episode will focus on a party Lauper threw in the aftermath of WrestleMania 1 in 1985, when she was the manager for WWE Hall of Famer Wendi Richter, who defeated Leilani Kai for the WWE Women’s Title.

The episode will also feature former WWE Chairman & CEO Vince McMahon, as well as, for the first time, Celebrity WWE Hall of Famer Mr. T, Liberace, and WWE Hall of Famers Hulk Hogan and Captain Lou Albano.

“After losing the 2032 election, Dwayne Johnson is ready to withdraw from political life when he gets an unexpected call; in 1985, Rocky learns there are consequences to crossing Vince; in 1997, Dwayne finds fans hate him even when he’s a winner,” according to the synopsis for Friday’s season 3 premiere.

The second episode of Season 3 is titled “Rocky Sucks,” and it will air on November 11. The synopsis for that episode is as follows: “Miami, 1997: As Dwayne recovers from an injury, he makes a life-changing decision; upon returning to the WWF, Dwayne takes a major risk on the mic and with his character; in 2033, President Taft turns to Dwayne for help in a crisis.”

Lynch has been out of action since the night after her WWE SummerSlam loss to RAW Women’s Champion Bianca Belair at the end of July due to a separated shoulder. There is no word on when she will return, but she has been seen backstage for recent RAW episodes and is expected to return soon.

Here’s a new Young Rock promo for season 3: