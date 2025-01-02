Becky Lynch’s WWE Comeback To Play A Major Role In WrestleMania Plans

Becky Lynch is expected to make her return to WWE television soon, potentially as early as next week’s Raw on Netflix premiere, where she is prominently featured in the promotional material for the debut episode.

This suggests that Lynch and WWE have either finalized a new contract or are close to reaching an agreement. Lynch had wrapped up her WWE commitments when her contract expired on June 1, shortly after losing the Women’s World Title to Liv Morgan.

WrestleVotes reported today that Lynch’s return will play a significant role in WWE’s high-level plans for WrestleMania as the season begins to ramp up. While specific details about her direction remain unclear, speculation has already begun. Given that her last appearance involved putting over Morgan for the Women’s World Title, a potential feud between the two could be on the horizon.

Fans will be watching closely as Lynch’s comeback could set the stage for major storylines leading into WrestleMania.