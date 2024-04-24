Becky Lynch’s WWE Women’s World Title Win Did Not Go Over Well With Fans

Fans have reacted negatively to Becky Lynch’s big WWE Women’s World Title win on this week’s WWE Monday Night Raw from Columbus, Ohio, at the Schottenstein Center, where she won the vacant title in a battle royal.

It was set up a week after Rhea Ripley had to withdraw from the championship due to an AC sprain in her shoulder, which could keep her out for 3-4 months if she doesn’t need surgery, but much longer if she has surgery.

Lynch, Liv Morgan, Nia Jax, Maxxine Dupri, Chelsea Green, Natalya, Katana Chance, Indi Hartwell, Zoey Stark, Kayden Carter, Candice LeRae, Shayna Baszler, Tegan Nox, Piper Niven, and Ivy Nile all competed.

In the end, Lynch defeated Morgan, who many fans believed should have won the title because of her heel turn after WWE went with the storyline that Morgan got her revenge by injuring Ripley.

As shown below, the like-to-dislike ratio for Lynch’s title win and her comments about it has been negative, with the match currently sitting at 22,000 likes and 33,000 dislikes. Her interview has 6,2000 likes and 8,800 dislikes.