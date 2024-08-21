Beer Can Thrown At Hulk Hogan Event Injures Woman

According to ABC News 5 in Cleveland, a woman was injured at a promotional event for WWE Hall of Famer Hulk Hogan’s beer.

According to the media outlet, the incident occurred when the woman was struck by a beer can and knocked down. According to police, some witnesses claim that Hogan threw the beer, but no charges were made due to conflicting information from others who said that a crew member was throwing beverages from the stage like a “baseball pitch.”

The woman had to have nine stitches. As of this writing, Hogan and/or his representatives have not commented on the incident.