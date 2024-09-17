Behind-The-Scenes Details About WWE Romance Storyline With Mandy Rose And Otis

WWE star Otis spoke with Chris Van Vliet about his WWE romance storyline with Mandy Rose. Here are the highlights, via ChrisVanVliet.com:

Mandy Rose pitching the romance storyline:

“She was definitely the ignition for sure. Because you can it pitch all day long. But again, like with Mandy, she’s like, I’ll talk to Vince. Like, okay. Because I was just kidding around, I would see a bikini post on her IG and I would be like you look good, babe. And then it became this thing and last year on Google, it said is Otis married [to Mandy Rose]? It was just one post. And I’m sitting there going, Oh I can get some more leverage here. So I kept posting it just for laughs. And she’s awesome. The girls, they’re a blessing too. Because again, they’re like, it’s HR but we know you mean well. So yeah, but she talked to Vince [McMahon] came out and then we started rocking and rolling there. So I mean, but she definitely was like, Hey, we gotta do this.”

The storyline playing out:

“It’s one of those things where I’m gonna kiss the world champion bikini model. Behave yourself. Every day was a test. We could never do a pre-shot. It was always live because somebody would mess up, and she’s just like, just got to be ready. I’m sweating terribly because I got to get a hold of a cake. And the box was so uncertain that I was like this thing falls during a live shot I don’t know what to do, but I don’t know. It was just like, you couldn’t find a grip on it. And of course, Ziggy [Dolph Ziggler], you know, top the cake, man. I love Ziggy man. It’s pretty crazy Ziggy gets in the picture. And like, it was his first singles match in the warehouse as WrestleMania was my first singles too. So it was like, it was bittersweet because I respected Dolph off a lot and it’s like damn, I wish it was better. Just that time but you know, times being the times.”

Saving Mandy Rose from the Royal Rumble elimination:

“We’re doing the curtain business, but my boots, you could barely see them. Literally someone goes, That’s Otis! I’m like F*ck sake! Guess I’ll spread out now they know it’s me. We got under the ring, and I remember Nick who was always under the ring, crew guy. I go, Hey, do you know where should I roll? What side? He goes, they didn’t tell you? I go No, I’ll just assume. So I just kind of kept just weaselling around that ring. It was cool because you watch it back, the crowd sees me but no one really knows happening until she finally stands up and then finally we get the big [cheer]. I felt so bad for her landing on me too. I’m so sweaty. She is just beautiful and just barely breaking a sweat. She’s standing on me. Hey, you got it babe. I missed Sonya DeVille. So did that spot too. So I was like, ah, catching two buff ladies. Yeah.”

You can check out the complete interview below: