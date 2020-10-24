Behind-The-Scenes Details Regarding AEW’s Parking Lot Fight

During an appearance on Talk Is Jericho, Santana and Ortiz talked about the Parking Lot Fight against the Best Friends on AEW Dynamite.

Ortiz: “It was what it needed to be. We went into the match saying, ‘we need this to be a really good blow off.’ The build-up was decent to good, but we needed the exclamation point at the end and I’m happy we delivered. Thanks to Jerry Lynn and funneling all of our ideas and setting it up for it to be the best possible match. I got to watch it with my girlfriend and her parents and they just looked at me like I was a maniac.”

Santana: “I remember telling the production guys, ‘please, no one yell cut for this match.’ We were so hyped up and to the point where, if we had to cut anything, it would kill the match.”

Ortiz: “[We put it together] that day. We talked about things over the week and figured out things we wanted to do, but it was pretty much that day. We got with each other and went over it all day. That was the end result.”

Santana: “We had a group chat with all of us and my main thing was making sure all four of our visions were out there and everyone had their say in it. We got into a group text and were just throwing ideas here and there like what weapons we want to use, what props we want to get together, and sharing other parking lot matches. We were watching Eddie [Guerrero] vs. [John] Cena. We watched Kurt [Angle] and Jeff Jarrett in TNA.”

