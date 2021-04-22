Behind The Scenes Details Regarding The Undisputed Era’s Split

During an appearance on Sean Waltman’s Pro Wrestling 4 Life podcast, Kyle O’Reilly talked about the Undisputed Era’s split:

“It goes to show how much trust they have in us as performers. It started with ‘come in Sunday, we’ll have a booking meeting, and you guys pitch ideas as to what’s next.’ That’s what’s great about the entire [run in NXT], they want to hear our opinion and run things by us and get our suggestions. This booking meeting — it was not the plan, it had nothing to do with an executive decision like, ‘this has to happen.’ It was a true collaboration of ‘if we’re doing this, we do it tonight at the pay-per-view to maximize the opportunity to get people to tune in on Wednesday to get the why.’ You want to end the show with something big. It’s crazy how it happened so fast and suddenly. Literally, within hours it was like, ‘this is happening.’ It does suck because it’s been the best thing that has happened to me in my career. I’ve had the most fun and learned so much and become a better performer. Just because we split not, it just means the eventual reunion will be a bigger deal.”

“As far as what’s next and what’s happening with Bobby (Fish) and Roderick (Strong), I have no idea how it’s going to play out in the end.”

(quotes courtesy of Fightful.com)