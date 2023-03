This week’s installment of Being The Elite has arrived.

On Monday, March 6, 2023, episode number 337 of the weekly BTE digital series touched down via the official YouTube channel of the popular pro wrestling program.

This week’s show is dubbed “AEW REVOLUTION 2023” and features All Elite Wrestling action and footage from the AEW premium live event held over the weekend in San Francisco, CA.

The official description for the episode reads as follows:

‘AEW REVOLUTION 2023’ – Being The Elite Ep. 337

Matt, Nick & Kenny took on House of Black at Revolution 2023 in San Francisco, CA.