Behind-The-Scenes Footage From Pat McAfee’s Surprise WWE WrestleMania Appearance

Pat McAfee made a surprise appearance at WWE WrestleMania 39, facing off against The Miz in a short match on night one of the show from Los Angeles, and lost. George Kittle of the San Francisco 49ers joined in.

Fans were surprised, but so was his close friend Michael Cole, who had no idea he would be coming back. WWE kept McAfee hidden all day while he was on a tour bus.

Wade Barrett recently claimed that his position as the SmackDown color commentator, a position that McAfee previously held, was as permanent as one could be in the WWE, casting doubt on McAfee’s future with the company. The issue arises from McAfee’s busy schedule, which includes his daily radio show, his work on ESPN’s College Gameday program, and his impending fatherhood.

With the intention of returning after the football season, Barrett had stepped in for McAfee when the former NFL punter College Gameday. That hasn’t actually happened, as McAfee previously returned for a one-time appearance at the Royal Rumble.

McAfee posted some unreleased footage of the appearance on Twitter. He stated, “Good morning beautiful people. A few weeks ago.. I was offered the opportunity of a lifetime with the @WWE.. and NOBODY was allowed to know a thing about it. Here’s a full @EvanFoxy Flick of the Behind The Scenes from the day…”

You can check out the footage below: