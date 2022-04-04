Behind The Scenes Footage of Cody Rhodes’ Return To WWE At WrestleMania 38

Cody Rhodes gives a candid look into his WWE return at WrestleMania 38 with this VLOG, from sneaking through backstage to his wife Brandi Rhodes’ pre-match message to his post-match comments.
