Behind-The-Scenes Look At Ricochet’s Final NXT Show, Edge vs. Batista, Bray Wyatt, Robert Stone

– WWE NXT Superstar Robert Stone took to Twitter today, reacting to a tweet from the WWE on FOX Twitter account asking fans what the best match stipulation in WWE is:

An if you lose you join the #RobertStoneBrand match. — #RobertStoneBrand (@RobertStoneWWE) July 5, 2020

– WWE posted the following video, showing a behind-the-scenes clip from the WWE 365: Ricochet special. In the clip, he looks back on his final NXT live event at NXT TakeOver: New York:

– You can check out this week’s episode of “Canvas 2 Canvas” below. In this episode, artist Rob Schamberger paints a portrait of Bray Wyatt:

– WWE posted the following video, showing the complete Edge vs. Batista match from One Night Stand 2007: