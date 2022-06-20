Behind-The-Scenes Of Young Bucks AEW Tag Title Win On Episode 311 Of Being The Elite (Video)

Episode 311 of Being The Elite has arrived.

On Monday, June 20, 2022, the official YouTube channel of the weekly digital series released episode number 311 of B.T.E., which is dubbed, “2X.”

The official description for the episode, which you can watch in its’ entirety right here at Rajah.com on this page, reads as follows:

2X” – Being The Elite Ep. 311

Matt & Nick travel to St. Louis & try to win the AEW Tag Team Titles for the second time. John Silver hosts a Number One Contender’s Match for the BTE Championship.

Watch the complete near-22-minute episode of Being The Elite via the video embedded below courtesy of the official YouTube channel of the popular digital media series.