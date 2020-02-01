CM Punk Movie On Netflix US Soon, Behind-The-Scenes Video From Lacey Evans Foster Farms Ad

– Netflix has confirmed that “The Girl on the Third Floor” will premiere on the streaming service on Saturday, February 22. The horror movie features WWE Backstage analyst CM Punk in his feature film debut. The movie was released digitally and in some theaters back on October 25.

– Courtesy of This Week In WWE, above is behind-the-scenes footage of Lacey Evans and her daughter Summer at the recent shoot for Foster Farms corn dogs. The ad features the SmackDown Superstar going up against The Hunger Monster. WWE announcers Corey Graves and Vic Joseph are also featured. For those who missed it before, you can see the actual commercial from Foster Farms below.

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.