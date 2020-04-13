Behind The Scenes Video From WWE’s New Fight Like A Girl Series

The first three episodes of WWE and Quibi’s new “Fight Like a Girl” series is now available for viewing on Quibi.

As seen above, The Bella Twins’ official YouTube channel has released behind-the-scenes footage from the series. The video shows the 2020 WWE Hall of Famers mentoring Carly in the gym and giving her inspiration to overcome her life struggles.

The series was first announced several months ago, and features RAW Women’s Champion Becky Lynch, WWE NXT Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair, Nia Jax, Natalya, Sonya Deville, Sasha Banks, Alexa Bliss, and The Bellas.

Each episodes of “Fight Like a Girl” has WWE Chief Brand Officer Stephanie McMahon pairing a WWE Superstar with a young woman struggling with a personal issue that has been holding her back. The episodes were filmed at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, produced by WWE Studios and Critical Content. Executive Producers are Stephanie, Susan Levison and Ben Zierten for WWE Studios, and Tom Forman, Jenny Daly and Jon Beyer for Critical Content.

“This strong cast of Superstars are leaders and role models who each have personal stories of challenge, perseverance and triumph,” said Stephanie in the original press release. “We are thrilled to have them on board to help young women find both their inner and outer strength and overcome adversity in their lives.”

Below is the original trailer for the series:

On this #MondayMotivation, we’re honored to have @WWE Superstars show the world what it means to #FightLikeAGirl. 💪 First three episodes are now on Quibi: https://t.co/GBumk72etP pic.twitter.com/VMtwZIjG5J — quibi (@Quibi) April 13, 2020