Being The Elite (Ep. 313): Independence Day Edition Of Weekly BTE Series (Video)

On Monday, July 4, 2022, the official YouTube channel of the weekly digital series released episode number 313 of B.T.E., which is dubbed, “Just Hit Send.”

“Just Hit Send” – Being The Elite Ep. 313

Nick, Matt & family spend a day in Chicago being tourists before heading to Detroit. Evil Uno takes on Chuck Taylor for a shot at becoming number one contender for the BTE Championship. Matt struggles with reaching out to an old friend.

