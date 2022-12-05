Being The Elite Episode 325 Featuring Behind-The-Scenes Look At AEW Dynamite In Indianapolis (Video)

This week’s installment of Being The Elite has arrived.

On Monday, December 5, 2022, episode number 325 of the weekly BTE digital series touched down via the official YouTube channel of the popular pro wrestling program.

Featuring a look at the third showdown in the ongoing Best of Seven Series between The Elite and Death Triangle and more, the official description for the episode reads as follows.

Legacy Game” – Being The Elite Ep. 325

Game 3 of the Best of 7 Series against Death Triangle. Daniel Garcia & Private Party give their professional analysis. Matt & Nick travel to Charlotte for a private signing.

Watch the complete 33-plus minute episode of Being The Elite via the video embedded below courtesy of the official YouTube channel of the show.