Being the Elite on Hiatus Until Further Notice

There will not be a new episode of Being the Elite this week because the show is currently on hiatus. The news was initially shared on the official social media accounts maintained by BTE.

This does not come as a surprise because it is widely believed that anyone who was involved in the fight that occurred backstage after AEW All Out has been instructed to avoid public view until the investigation has been concluded. Last week, everyone who was involved in the incident was sent home and did not appear on Dynamite. This included The Young Bucks, Kenny Omega, CM Punk and Ace Steel.

The podcast interview that was supposed to take place between Omega and Swerve Strickland has also been postponed.

There have been conflicting accounts of what took place during the incident, and once the investigation has been completed, it will not be clear if there will be suspensions or firings. It is unknown when or if the parties involved in the fight will be back on AEW TV.

Stay tuned to PWMania.com for more. You can check out Being the Elite’s twitter announcement below: