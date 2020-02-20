Belair vs. Flair And Lee vs. Dijakovic Feuds Continue On NXT This Week

– It looks like another match between Dominik Dijakovic and WWE NXT North American Champion Keith Lee will take place soon. Lee, who retained over Dijakovic in the rubber match opener of last Sunday’s “Takeover: Portland” event, was interrupted by Dijakovic on this week’s episode after Lee’s quick non-title squash over Kona Reeves. Dijakovic apologize and said despite Sunday’s loss, he’s not ready to move on from Lee yet because they both know he had Lee defeated at Takeover. Lee dismissed the idea and said he won, and he is champion. Lee added that he will give Dijakvic another title shot and they can “fight forever” if Dijakovic can talk NXT General Manager William Regal into it. It’s believed that the next Dijakovic vs. Lee match will have some kind of stipulation. Below is video from the segment:

– This week’s NXT episode also saw Bianca Belair issue a warning to Charlotte Flair. As noted, Flair attacked NXT Women’s Champion Rhea Ripley and accept her WrestleMania 36 challenge right after Ripley defeated Belair at last Sunday’s “Takeover: Portland” event. Flair took a cheap shot at Belair on her way to the back. Belair interrupted Chelsea Green’s win over Kayden Carter on this week’s NXT episode just to cut a promo on Flair. Belair said Flair didn’t belong in NXT, but now she wants Flair in NXT. Bianca continued and said it doesn’t matter where or when it is, she’s going to kick Flair’s ass. We’ve noted how Triple H indicated during his post-Takeover Q&A that Belair likely wasn’t finished with the Flair vs. Ripley feud, despite their WrestleMania 36 match being official. Belair is not expected to be added to the match to make it a Triple Threat. Below are a few shots from the segment with Belair, along with her post-show comments: